Manzoor Hassan: Man found guilty of raping girl he sold for sex
- Published
A man who got a teenage girl hooked on drugs to sell her for sex has been found guilty of rape.
Manzoor Hassan, 41, exploited the Huddersfield girl, then aged 16, and made her dependent on crack cocaine and heroin in 2006.
On Wednesday, a Leeds Crown Court jury also convicted Hassan of a charge of controlling a child prostitute and two counts of supplying a class A drug.
He was cleared of a second charge of rape.
The court previously heard the teenager was living in a children's home when she met the defendant and knew him by the nickname "Manny".
He gave her drugs and she became dependent on them, the jury heard.
At the opening of the trial, prosecutor Kate Batty said Hassan took the girl to Great Northern Street, a "renowned location" for prostitution and forced her into sex work.
Ms Batty told the jury: "The entire scenario was a cynical and manipulative design by him to ensure he had a regular source of income for his own drug habit."
Hassan has previous convictions for offences including inciting prostitution of a female when she was 12 or 13, supplying heroin to a female when she was 12 or 13 and indecent assault, which date back to 2003 to 2005, the court heard.
The defendant, of no fixed address, is due to be sentenced on 23 September.
