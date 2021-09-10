BBC News

Imran Ahmad Khan: Wakefield MP denies sexual assault on boy

image source, REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
image captionMr Ahmad Khan, pictured at the Wakefield general election count in 2019, has been suspended from the Conservative Party

An MP has appeared in court to deny sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who represents Wakefield in West Yorkshire, faces a single count of sexual assault against the then teenager in Staffordshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Ahmad Khan appeared earlier from his lawyer's office by video link at the Old Bailey.

The MP has been suspended by the Conservative Party.

Mr Ahmad Khan spoke only to confirm his name before pleading not guilty.

He has previously issued a denial to the allegation "in the strongest terms".

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC, said the trial was to be held before High Court judge Mrs Justice McGowan.

However, a date has not yet been set for his trial.

Mr Ahmad Khan, who is on unconditional bail, is next expected to appear in court for a further case management hearing in front of the trial judge next month, at a date to be fixed.

The Conservatives previously said the whip had been suspended from the MP, meaning he sits as an independent in the Commons.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

