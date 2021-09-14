Bradford Toller Lane crash: CCTV footage shown at inquest
- Published
An inquest into the deaths of four men who died when the car they were travelling in hit a tree has been shown CCTV and dashcam footage of the crash.
Murtza Chaudhry, 21, was driving the BMW, which was also carrying Arbaaz Hussain, 21, Zeeshan Khalid, 20 and Tayyab Siddique, 22, when it crashed on Toller Lane, Bradford, in August 2018.
The car was being driven at 65mph on impact, a crash investigator said.
A tailing police car reached speeds of 100mph but was still 11 seconds behind.
The virtual hearing, which was attended by family members of those who died, was shown a minute-long dashcam recording from the unmarked police car behind, beginning at the point where officers spotted the BMW on Stony Lane.
In the footage, PC Robert Hoyle, of West Yorkshire Police, begins to follow the BMW in the unmarked car after it crossed the central white line and was driven on the wrong side of a bollard.
The dashcam film captured the police car reaching speeds of up to 100mph, with an average speed during the entire pursuit of 68mph, but the BMW remained in the distance.
PC Hoyle described the traffic conditions as "light" and said the weather conditions were good, with the BMW disappearing from sight when it turned on a blind bend onto Toller Lane.
The officer said the BMW took the corner on the wrong side of the junction and his next sighting of the vehicle was after the crash, with smoke seen rising from the wrecked car and debris strewn across the road.
Mark Senior, a forensic collision investigator, said there was no evidence to suggest seatbelts had been worn by the BMW's occupants, but added it would have had no effect on the outcome.
Asked by senior coroner Martin Fleming what the main contributing factor was in the crash, Mr Senior replied: "Speed, if I was to say it in one word."
Mr Senior told the hearing the speedometer needle of the BMW froze at 65mph at the point of impact.
On Monday, the hearing heard all four men had died of multiple injuries shortly after the collision which happened at about 05:30 BST on 2 August 2018.
Toxicology reports found the driver, Mr Chaudhry, to be twice the legal drink-drive limit and had taken cannabis and cocaine, the inquest previously heard.
Paul Whitaker, who led an investigation for the Independent Office for Police Conduct, confirmed to the coroner that PC Hoyle had done his job "competently and properly".
The inquest continues.
