Newsome Academy: Free school uniform for new pupils
- Published
A secondary school has given every student a free uniform to start the new academic year to help to remove inequalities between pupils.
Newsome Academy in Huddersfield has gifted every child a blazer, jumper and tie, as well as a school bag and pencil case with pencils and pens.
Assistant head teacher Joel Hinchliffe said it meant its almost 650 students could get straight on with learning.
The cost has been absorbed by savings made throughout the year, he added.
"The hard work from the head teacher Dean Watkin and the senior leadership team has meant we are in a financially stable position and we can support the students," he said.
"We want the students to have the right equipment, we are taking care of that for them so that they are ready to learn.
"There is a real buzz around school now, you can see that there is real pride in the uniform, and being part of the school community," he added.
Newsome Academy - formerly Newsome High School - is a comprehensive school which covers the areas of Newsome, Lowerhouses, Lockwood, Berry Brow and Almondbury.
It became an academy in March this year, and changed its logo and tie, meaning new uniform was needed.
Mr Hinchliffe said the free uniform was not just an initiative for this year, however, and would be provided for future year seven students and any pupil moving in from another school.
It is hoped PE kit could be included from next academic year, he added.
According to The Children's Society, the average uniform costs £315 per primary school pupil and £337 per secondary pupil.
A new law aimed at making school uniforms cheaper in England is expected later this year.
Parent Patricia Brown has twins in Year 9, and said it had been a "massive help".
"Who isn't going to be pleased with it, especially with twins," she said. "When I kitted them out for Year 7, it cost me nearly £400.
"The school organised it really well, it's great, it's a massive help and it's a weight off your mind."
Lisa Bancroft-Fergusson has a son who has just started in Year 7. She said: "I think it's brilliant because at the moment I am on benefits so it has helped me out quite a lot.
"Going into Newsome, and the way they have welcomed them in, I have never seen a child so happy to go in."
