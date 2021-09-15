Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother denies murdering teenage son
A mother has appeared in court to deny murdering her teenage son.
Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, died after he was found unconscious at a property in Leeds Road, Huddersfield, in August.
His mother Agnieszka Kalinowska, 34, and Andrezej Latoszewski, 37, have been charged with his murder.
The pair, from Leeds Road, Huddersfield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday to plead not guilty to the charge. Both were remanded into custody ahead of a trial in June 2022.
West Yorkshire Police have previously said Sebastian, originally from Poland, had suffered "a number of physical injuries".
