Ex-West Yorkshire Police 999 call handlers jailed for burglary
- Published
Two former police 999 call handlers have been jailed for attempting to blackmail an elderly man and burgle his home.
Freya Atkinson, 22, and Michael Young, 30, both worked for West Yorkshire Police when they carried out the offences in Castleford in early 2020.
The force said the pair launched a "sustained campaign" aiming to scare him and ultimately take his money.
At Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, both were jailed for 30 months.
Atkinson, of North Avenue, Castleford, previously admitted conspiracy to burgle, arson and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Young, of Healdwood Road, Castleford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and blackmail.
The force said they were immediately suspended from the police when the offences came to light and have since resigned.
Both were also given indefinite restraining orders preventing them contacting the complainant and were ordered to adhere to an exclusion zone.
Det Supt Mark Long, of West Yorkshire Police's professional standards directorate, said the pair had known the victim.
"There are expected standards that all police employees are expected to comply with, whether on or off-duty. Their actions fell well beneath these and, to be quite frank, what would be expected of any right-thinking member of the public."
