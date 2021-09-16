Leeds blue plaques 'must represent more black and Asian figures'
A city's blue plaque scheme must do more to honour notable people from BAME backgrounds, its organisers have said.
Leeds has 181 of the commemorative signs - designed to highlight locations associated with celebrated figures - but only two feature black subjects.
Susan Pitter, who led a review of the city's blue plaques, found minorities were under-represented.
Leeds Civic Trust accepted her recommendations and said it would implement them "as soon as practical".
It ordered the review amid a renewed focus on "the significance and symbolism of public statues, monuments, and plaques" sparked by movements such as Black Lives Matter.
Ms Pitter's report found plaques installed to honour the city's first black headteacher, Gertrude Paul, and Leeds United player, Albert Johanesson.
She said efforts should be made to improve representation of significant figures from ethnic minority groups, but did not recommend that any existing plaques should be removed.
Public relations and cultural heritage consultant Ms Pitter said: "If Leeds is to tell an honest story of how it became the great city it is today, it must take an equally honest look at who it has chosen to celebrate and commemorate.
"We know that the UK's cities including Leeds have benefited from Britain's enslavement of African people and colonial oppression.
"We know too that the presence and impact of marginalised communities who have shaped the Leeds we know are under-represented in the city narrative."
Trust director Martin Hamilton said: "We have unveiled 181 blue plaques over the last 30 years, but if we are to ensure that the stories we reveal in the future about people, places and events that have shaped our city are to truly represent the city's history, we need to change."
The trust said it was accepting nominations and it was looking for important stories about people, places and events "that are currently under-represented".
