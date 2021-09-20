Dangerous paedophile John Davies jailed for abusing four girls
- Published
A man who sexually abused four girls in West Yorkshire has been jailed for 18 years.
John Davies, 58, from Sowerby Bridge, abused the children in Huddersfield and Calderdale between 2014 and 2020.
He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of three sexual assaults and two sexual touching charges after a trial in June.
He has been placed on the sex offenders register and told he would be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.
West Yorkshire Police said the offences came to light in 2020 after one of his victims told officers about the abuse she had suffered.
Speaking after the sentencing the force said it was "no exaggeration to say he poses a real danger to children".
Det Con Yvonne Brear said: "John Davies abused the trust of others and took advantage of young victims in a truly dreadful way.
"He chose to compound the suffering of his victims and their families by taking the case to trial, and that has been reflected in the sentence imposed."
