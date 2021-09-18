Boy, nine, killed in hit-and-run van crash in Keighley
A nine-year-old boy has died in a hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.
Police said the boy and another pedestrian were struck by a van that was then driven away from Sutton Lane in Keighley at about 21:30 BST on Friday.
An air ambulance and other emergency services attended but the boy died at the scene.
A 49-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was in custody after going to a police station in North Yorkshire.
The second pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crash, near the road's junction with Knott Lane.
Det Sgt Fiona Allan said: "A nine-year-old boy has tragically lost his life and our top priority is supporting his family and ensuring that a thorough investigation is carried out into the events that have led to his death.
"This collision has happened right on the border of West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire and we are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this collision or who believes they may have seen the van involved immediately prior to or following this incident."
