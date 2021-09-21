Routine eye test led to woman's brain tumour discovery
- Published
A woman who was diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine eye test has spoken about her ordeal in a bid to raise awareness.
Sarah Cardwell, from Leeds, started having blurred vision so went to the opticians for a check-up.
When her sight could not be corrected by any lenses the optician tried, she was sent to hospital.
The mother of two was then diagnosed with craniopharangioma, a rare tumour sitting on her optic nerve.
The day after her diagnosis in 2018, she underwent a five-hour operation at St James's Hospital.
"I was in shock and I felt sick to my stomach when the doctor told me about my diagnosis," she said.
"Had I known that blurred vision could be symptomatic of a brain tumour, especially considering the bad headaches I'd been having, I would have got it checked sooner."
But months later she suffered a relapse and found out the tumour had regrown.
The 46-year-old said: "I woke up one weekend with a tingling sensation in my eye. It felt all too familiar.
"Deep down I knew the tumour was back but I didn't want to believe it."
She underwent a second surgery and is now having annual MRI scans and her tumour remains stable.
Her experience has led her to work with charity Brain Tumour Research and wants to raise awareness to coincide National Eye Health Awareness Week.
She said: "I put off going to the optician for ages.
"Now, I'm much more aware that a problem with your eyesight might be an indication of something serious.
Ms Cardwell thanked the Specsavers staff who initially noticed the issue and added: "I've no doubt that that routine check-up saved my life."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.