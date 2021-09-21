Leeds Rhinos: Blind rugby league player makes conversion
A blind rugby league player who kicked a successful conversion said he knew the ball had gone over when he heard his team-mates' screams.
James King's kick for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wire is thought to be first of its kind in the Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL).
The 23-year-old, whose vision is severely impaired, has been playing in the competition since 2019.
Mr King said he heard the screams and thought: "That's probably gone over."
Leeds Rhinos Foundation described the kick at Sunday's match as "a special moment enjoyed by the whole team".
Their congratulatory tweet was shared by Last Leg host and PDRL player Adam Hills, who wrote "Well this is pretty amazing".
Mr King, who has been going to Leeds games since he was a child, was diagnosed with macular dystrophy at age 12.
He was convinced by a friend to start training with the side two years ago.
Club manager Ben Berry said the side, which plays in a six-team league, had players with various disabilities including brain injuries, missing limbs and conditions such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's.
He added: "Some teams have able-bodied players but we don't particularly use able-bodied players or facilitators. Anyone can join and the aim is to make it as inclusive as possible."
Mr Berry said it was a full-contact sport, but players who risk injury due to their disability wear red shorts to mark them as non-contact.
'Get stuck in'
Mr King, who is studying for a MA in Archaeology and Identity at the University of Bradford, said playing had boosted his confidence and improved other areas of his life.
"Since joining PDRL, my grades have gone up, and I don't think that is a coincidence," he added.
"Having that physical hobby, it just rubs off on other areas of you life. I would say if you want to have a go, don't hesitate, just get stuck in."
