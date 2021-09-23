Six arrested on explosive charges in Dewsbury takeaway raid
- Published
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of making or possessing explosives after counter terrorism police raided a takeaway in Dewsbury.
Five men and a woman were detained after officers targeted the Chicken Diner shop, in Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, and the property above at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said a property in Dewsbury was also searched as part of the operation.
All six remain in police custody.
CTPNE said the five men, aged 18, 37, 49, 53 and 56, and a 47-year-old woman were arrested under section four of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.
Photos from the scene show at least seven police vehicles and a large number of officers in the street outside the takeaway shop.
Kirklees District Supt Steve Dodds said: "I understand our local communities have concerns about this police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that this operation has been conducted to assist in protecting the public of West Yorkshire."
