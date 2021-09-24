Man charged over 2015 Leeds city centre rape
A man has been charged with raping a woman in Leeds six years ago.
Austin Osayande, 40, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later charged with attacking a woman in Mark Lane in August 2015.
The incident was the subject of a number of media appeals in August, September and October 2015.
Mr Osayande, of Sissons Road, Leeds, has also been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Leeds on 10 September of this year.
