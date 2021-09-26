Anne Lister: 'Gentleman Jack' sculpture unveiled in Halifax
- Published
A sculpture of the "first modern lesbian", Anne Lister - also known as Gentleman Jack - has been unveiled at a landmark in her home town of Halifax.
Actor Suranne Jones, who played Ms Lister in the television series of the same name, unveiled the artwork with series creator Sally Wainwright.
The sculpture now sits in the courtyard of The Piece Hall, a renovated 18th Century cloth trading hall.
Ms Lister lived at nearby Shibden Hall until her death in 1840.
An entrepreneur and landowner, she is known for keeping diaries which detailed her affairs with women, written partly in code to hide her actions which were not socially acceptable at the time.
The diaries, an estimated five million words, documented not only her liaisons but also her life as a businesswoman and the network of relationships between women of the gentry and aristocracy in early 19th Century Halifax.
The diaries formed the basis for the BBC/HBO television series, which was filmed in Calderdale, West Yorkshire.
The bronze sculpture - called Contemplation - is the work of Diane Lawrenson, who joined Ms Jones and Ms Wainwright at the event.
It was unveiled from beneath a traditional piece of cloth - as once traded at The Piece Hall - during a week of celebrations in honour of Anne Lister, to mark 181 years since her death.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: "This is a story of a woman that still holds such resonance today.
"It felt right that we, as The Piece Hall Trust, helped enable this remarkable new piece of art, commemorating a woman who continues to have such an impact locally, nationally, and internationally."
Ms Wainwright added: "It's fantastic that we're able to honour her legacy in such a beautiful and historical venue that would have been part of her day-to-day life here in Halifax."
Ms Jones said it had been an "incredible day", and it was "vitally important that we continue to tell the story of strong women throughout history".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.