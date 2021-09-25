Lidl supermarket security guard attacked by armed masked robber
A masked armed robber hit a security guard with a baseball bat as he carried a cash box outside a supermarket.
The robber struck the man in the car park of Lidl in Halton, Leeds and snatched the box before handing it to a second man driving a nearby car.
The security dye exploded when the suspects opened the box in the car forcing them to leave it behind shortly after the robbery at 08:00 BST.
The guard had minor injuries and was left badly shaken, police said.
Det Insp Michael Herbert said the car involved and possibly the suspects were likely to be heavily stained from the red dye.
