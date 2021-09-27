Ricardo Linton jailed for 2001 Mohammed Basharat murder in Bradford
A drug dealer who murdered a taxi driver in revenge for a fight over a broken wing mirror has been jailed for more than 30 years.
Ricardo Linton, 46, gunned down Mohammed Basharat, 33, in a "targeted execution" on 20 October 2001 after the pair's road rage spat the night before.
Jurors heard he told the father-of-four he would "come get him" during the row.
At Bradford Crown Court, a judge told him he would not be eligible for parole until he was 77.
Linton, who was already serving a US prison term for a fatal 1993 shooting in New York, walked into a taxi office on Park Lane, Bradford, the day after the argument with Mr Basharat.
Mr Justice Lavender, sentencing, said their car wing mirrors had clipped each other, sparking an altercation in which Mr Basharat "got the better of" Linton.
As he left the scene, Linton was heard to say "I'll come back and get you" - a threat which was carried out the next day.
"That's why he was killed - over a fight over a damaged wing mirror," the judge said.
Linton fatally shot the father-of-four before turning the gun on another driver, Jamshad Khan, but the weapon failed and he fled.
"The killing of Mr Basharat was a targeted execution. You ended his life and brought life-long misery to his family. The pain will stay with them forever," the judge said.
Two years after Mr Basharat's death, Linton was arrested in Jamaica for the 1993 shooting of Jose Rosa in New York. He was convicted of murder and jailed by a US court for 25 years to life in 2005.
Referring to Mr Rosa's death, Mr Justice Lavender said: "He [Mr Rosa] was killed by a gunman as he sat in a car with friends who approached the car and shot him without saying a word and shot him in the head while he lay on the floor.
"That was you who executed him, and you did it again in this case in the same way."
Linton was extradited to the UK last year to stand trial for the murder of Mr Basharat and the attempted murder of Mr Khan.
Mr Justice Lavender said his US jail term, which he continues to serve, meant he would be in prison until at least 2029.
He set a minimum term of 31 years and 312 days, and, for the attempted murder of Mr Khan, imposed a term of 30 years to run concurrently.
It means Linton will not be eligible for parole until he is 77, by which time he will have spent a total of 50 years in jail since his arrest in Jamaica in 2003.
