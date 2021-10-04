Bradford businessman Jack Tordoff, founder of JCT600, dies
The Bradford businessman behind the car dealership chain JCT600, Jack Tordoff, has died aged 86.
Mr Tordoff created the company after taking on a garage founded by his father in the city in 1946.
He had a showroom built next door and bought himself a Mercedes Benz 600, with the number plate "JCT600". The company was rebranded soon afterwards.
The Tordoff family confirmed in a tweet that Jack died on Sunday, following a long illness.
It read: "It is with great sadness that the Tordoff family has today announced that Jack Tordoff, 86, chairman of JCT600 and a very proud Bradfordian and Yorkshireman, passed away peacefully on Sunday 3rd October, following a lengthy illness."
Mr Tordoff was appointed MBE in 2008, for services to business and sport in Bradford.
He ran the company for 44 years before handing over to his son John as chief executive - while continuing in the role of chairman.
