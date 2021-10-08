Dewsbury sex attacker pushes teenage girl into canal
- Published
A teenage girl was sexually assaulted after she had been pushed into a canal in West Yorkshire, police have said.
The 14-year-old was with friends by the canal near Schofield Bridge in Dewsbury at about 14:00 BST on 14 August when a man came over to talk to them.
He then pushed the girl into the water and after she climbed out he sexually assaulted her and a friend before they managed to run off.
An e-fit image and a CCTV image of the man have now been issued by police.
The suspect is described as an Asian male who is about 20 years old.
Insp Lee Baragwanath said: "We have been conducting extensive inquiries into this incident since it was reported and are now in a position to release an e-fit of a man we wish to speak with.
"Due to the nature of the incident, this matter was recorded as a sexual offence and we have been speaking with the victims and their parents.
"Thankfully, incidents of this nature are rare and no subsequent offences of this kind have been reported."
Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures, or who has any information about the incident, is being asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.
