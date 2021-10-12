BBC News

Bradford police officer rape trial jury discharged

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Sgt Ben Lister had denied two counts of rape in a trial at Bradford Crown Court

The jury trying a police officer accused of rape has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

Sgt Ben Lister, of West Yorkshire Police, denied forcing himself on the woman at a mutual friend's house after they had been out drinking in 2016.

The jury at Bradford Crown Court had deliberated for more than 10 hours.

The judge, Richard Mansell WC, the Recorder of Bradford, said he would schedule a date in two weeks to hear if a retrial was being sought.

