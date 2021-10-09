Leeds man on run arrested in Madrid over firearms and drugs charges
A man who was wanted by police investigating the supply of firearms and drugs has been arrested in Spain.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) issued an arrest warrant for Clinton Blakey, 36, from Leeds, when he failed to attend court to face charges in 2020.
The NCA said the charges related to the seizure of a pistol, a rifle and ammunition during a raid at a property on Stainbeck Lane in Leeds.
A spokesman said Mr Blakey was arrested in Madrid on 30 September.
He appeared in court on Monday to face the beginning of extradition proceedings.
Operations manager Nigel Coles said the NCA had "worked closely with our international liaison officer network and Spanish police to track [him] down, leading to his re-arrest".
