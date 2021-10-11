Jaffa Cakes misconduct trial hears PC suspected of tuck shop theft
A police constable accused of underpaying for Jaffa Cakes from a charity stall had been suspected of similar offences, a panel has heard.
PC Chris Dwyer is alleged to have taken two tubes of the orange-flavoured favourite from Halifax police station's canteen in January.
The colleague who reported him told a misconduct hearing she believed PC Dwyer had previously taken chocolate bars from another tuck shop.
He denies breaching standards.
Giving evidence, PC Lynsey Whitwam told the West Yorkshire Police hearing she had watched PC Dwyer approach the confectionary stall - set up in aid of a charity trip to Uganda - and take two packets of Jaffa Cakes, priced at 50p each.
She raised concerns, and when the cash float was checked it was up by only 10p.
When quizzed about the transaction, PC Dwyer told a colleague he had paid with five 20p pieces, but PC Whitwam said she only "heard the noise of one coin drop in as it hit the tin".
She told the hearing that, months earlier, she had seen seen PC Dwyer emerge from a tuck shop at another station with "four or five" chocolate bars.
He had no clear evidence of payment, but she "couldn't prove" he'd stolen them, she said.
Under examination by PC Dwyer's representative Nicholas Walker, PC Whitwam denied jumping to conclusions about her colleague's behaviour and said she felt duty-bound to flag up concerns "if I feel something isn't right".
Earlier, the hearing was told PC Dwyer accepts taking the Jaffa Cakes but insists any underpayment was a "genuine mistake". He told a colleague it would have been "foolish" to steal in plain sight of several other officers.
PC Dwyer is accused of breaching West Yorkshire Police's professional standards in regard to integrity, honesty and discreditable conduct, with the hearing due to last three further days.
Punishments for misconduct include verbal or written warnings, suspension, demotion or transfer and dismissal.
He is due to give evidence on Tuesday.
