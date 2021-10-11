Haworth steampunk festival descends on Bronte sisters village
Hundreds of steampunks brought their distinctive style to the cobbled streets of the Pennines at the weekend.
The event in the village of Haworth featured parades, fashion shows, music and burlesque acts.
Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction which imagines a future powered by steam and clockwork but with a Victorian or Edwardian twist.
Fans have descended on the village - better known as the home of the Bronte sisters - annually since 2013.
The village also has a station on the steam-driven Keighley and Worth Valley railway - the perfect mode of transport for steampunks.
The adherents dress outlandishly and indulge in cheerful escapism fuelled by a melting pot of Gothic, military and explorer themes.
Money raised during the extravaganza was due to be donated to Manorlands Hospice in the nearby village of Oxenhope, organisers said.
The event took place from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 October.
