BBC News

Haworth steampunk festival descends on Bronte sisters village

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, The village of the Bronte sisters provides an appropriate Gothic atmosphere for steampunks

Hundreds of steampunks brought their distinctive style to the cobbled streets of the Pennines at the weekend.

The event in the village of Haworth featured parades, fashion shows, music and burlesque acts.

Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction which imagines a future powered by steam and clockwork but with a Victorian or Edwardian twist.

Fans have descended on the village - better known as the home of the Bronte sisters - annually since 2013.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Haworth was the ideal backdrop as was the village's pubs after a hard day's promenading
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Even the historic steam railway in Haworth joined in the fun

The village also has a station on the steam-driven Keighley and Worth Valley railway - the perfect mode of transport for steampunks.

Image source, Magnum Photos
Image caption, Autumnal fashion and window dressing merge outside one of the village's photogenic shops
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, The village on the edge of the moors provides beautiful scenery as a backdrop to the costumes

The adherents dress outlandishly and indulge in cheerful escapism fuelled by a melting pot of Gothic, military and explorer themes.

Image source, MOD
Image caption, Plenty of steampunk- costumed people were ready for the mass photo shoot
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Always wear smartly turned out shoes to make the right impression

Money raised during the extravaganza was due to be donated to Manorlands Hospice in the nearby village of Oxenhope, organisers said.

The event took place from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 October.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.