Halifax hum: Mystery noise blights village for a year
- Published
Villagers plagued by a mystery low-level humming sound for the past year say they have felt "tortured" in their own homes.
Residents in Holmfield, Halifax, say the unwelcome noise has left them unable to sleep and damaged their health.
They believe local industrial units could be to blame but a Calderdale Council investigation identified "lots of potential sources".
Villagers have urged the authority to continue its hunt for the cause.
A recent petition launched amid fears investigations were being stood down has gathered 400 signatures.
Commenting on the online petition to Calderdale Council and Bradford Metropolitan Council, resident Yvonne Conner said the low-frequency noise was affecting her health.
She said others had to change their working hours because of a lack of rest, with others booking into hotels for the weekend to get respite.
"It's causing issues for people such as lack of sleep, headaches and pressure to the front of the head, foggy brain, painful ears, stress and anxiety which has led to me having a case of shingles.
"Residents have been unable to relax in their own home for nearly a year. The noise is continuous day and night."
In a recent cabinet meeting Calderdale Council councillor Scott Patient said investigations would continue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The service is convinced there is not one single source of noise and some have been discounted.
"They are still making tenable inquiries and as long as this exists will continue to investigate," he said.
The council was working with neighbouring authorities, he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.