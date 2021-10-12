Delivery driver killed cyclist while high on drugs
A delivery driver who knocked down and killed a cyclist while high on drugs has been jailed for seven years.
Jonathon Ramsbottom, from Rochdale, collided head-on with Stephen White in Todmorden, West Yorkshire, in May 2020.
Mr White, 54, who was training for an Ironman triathlon, died as a result of a "catastrophic" brain injury.
Ramsbottom, 37, who was on bail for drugs offences at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.
Bradford Crown Court heard Mr White, from Bolton, had been on a training ride when Ramsbottom crashed into him in his van on Church Road.
A blood test later revealed the Yodel delivery driver had traces of cocaine in his system measuring four times the legal limit.
The court heard Ramsbottom had also not worked the previous day because he did not feel fit enough after taking taking cocaine and cannabis.
Passing sentence Judge Richard Mansell QC said: "Any careful, sensible and sober driver would have seen him and avoided him.
"You were driving too fast, one arm out of the window, with a passenger in the vehicle and with excess cocaine and some cannabis in your system.
"These two drugs, often used in combination by so many young men who work in manual or trade jobs, are fast becoming a scourge of our society.
"Cyclists take their life in their hands when they go out on just about any road in our country now."
He said the case was seriously aggravated by the fact Ramsbottom was on bail for conspiring to supply cocaine at the time.
The court heard he was jailed in December 2020 for four-and-a-half-years for that offence.
In a victim impact statement Mr White's wife described him as "a loving and loyal family man" and said: "I still cannot really believe that Steve didn't come home that day."
Judge Mansell said Ramsbottom's seven year sentence would be served consecutively to the sentence for supplying cocaine.
He also banned him from driving for 11 years.
