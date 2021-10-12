Jaffa Cakes row PC Chris Dwyer 'had emotional collapse'
A policeman accused of underpaying for Jaffa Cakes has told a misconduct hearing he had an "emotional collapse" after the accusation was put to him.
PC Chris Dwyer is alleged to have paid just 10p for two packets of the snacks from Halifax police station's canteen in January.
However, he told another officer he had paid the full £1 cost into a charity collection tin using loose change.
The 51-year-old denies breaching police standards.
The second day of the hearing heard PC Dwyer worked for the Navy for almost 25 years before joining West Yorkshire Police in 2017.
The misconduct trial previously heard the confectionery stall at Halifax police station - set up in aid of a charity trip to Uganda - sold crisps, chocolate and fizzy drinks priced at 50p each.
A colleague of PC Dwyer raised concerns about a potential underpayment and the cash float was found to be only up by 10p when it was checked.
Answering questions from Nicholas Walker, representing the officer, PC Dwyer told the hearing he paid in coins but couldn't specify the denomination he used.
"All items were 50 pence for convenience, so I purchased two boxes to the value of one pound," he said.
PC Dwyer told a colleague he had paid the full amount with five 20p pieces, but later said any underpayment would have been a "genuine mistake".
'Took advantage'
The hearing heard he walked out of the police station after the allegation was formally put to him and "had an emotional collapse", followed by some time off work.
He told the hearing another allegation a colleague had made about him walking away from another tuckshop with "four or five" chocolate bars was false, adding he had paid in full "with cash".
During cross-examination from Simon Mallett, representing West Yorkshire Police, he was told he had noticed no-one was watching him and "took advantage of the situation" to gain the two packets of Jaffa Cakes for 10p.
"I disagree with the assumption." PC Dwyer replied.
PC Dwyer is accused of breaching West Yorkshire Police's professional standards in regard to integrity, honesty and discreditable conduct.
Punishments for misconduct include verbal or written warnings, suspension, demotion or transfer and dismissal.
The hearing, held in Wakefield, continues.
