Kian Tordoff: Three charged after Bradford teen stabbed to death
Three people have been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Bradford.
Kian Tordoff, 19, died after he was found by police with serious injuries on John Street on Sunday morning.
Arbaz Khan, 21, Aizaz Khan, 26, both of Yew Tree Avenue, Bradford, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with his murder.
They are also charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old in the same incident.
All three are due to appear before magistrates in Bradford.
