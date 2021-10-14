Featherstone Rovers: Tributes to fan Roy Barker after death in France
- Published
A rugby league fan who died while on a trip to France to watch his West Yorkshire team play has been named.
Roy Barker died in a road accident in Toulouse in the early hours of Monday, according to Featherstone Rovers.
Mr Barker was in France at the weekend to watch Featherstone play Toulouse for a place in Super League in 2022. Toulouse won the game.
Martin Vickers, from Featherstone Rovers, said Mr Barker had been "one of our most loyal supporters".
Mr Vickers, the club's chief executive, said: "I would like to extend our condolences to the Barker family.
"You know how strong our community is here in Featherstone and we will be here for you at all times if you need our support."
A club statement added: "We would like to thank the Toulouse Olympique Club, the French police and the British Consulate for their support at such a difficult time."
