Four charged over Huddersfield shooting death
- Published
Four men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Huddersfield in 2020.
Jamal Nedd, 26, from Fartown, Huddersfield, died after being shot on Ripon Avenue at about 21:00 GMT on 19 December.
Three men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm, West Yorkshire Police said.
A fourth man has been charged with assisting an offender.
All four men are due to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Friday.
West Yorkshire Police said it was still investigating what happened to Mr Nedd, who received fatal gunshot wounds in an attack on a car he was travelling in.
