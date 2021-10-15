Leeds Light Night: City lit up with nature theme
Thousands of people ventured into Leeds to see the city's buildings illuminated for the annual Light Night festival.
The two-night event, this year themed on nature, features installations at more than 40 locations, with light shows projected onto many of the city's major landmarks.
At Leeds Civic Hall, visitors could try to catch a bolt of lightning in an interactive artwork by Seb Lee-Delisle.
Lanterns decorated Park Square in an installation by The British Library.
Each piece was designed and created by The Lantern Company to represent a range of UK wildlife.
At Leeds Dock, a light sculpture by French artists Pitaya recreated an endangered whale, while Leeds Town Hall's Victoria Hall hosted a light and music performance on climate change, created by artist Richard Evans.
The Queens Hotel was used for a piece called Arc by artists Greenaway and Greenaway, which paid tribute to the power of nature and technology.
The artworks were spread over 10 zones, many supported by local businesses.
Leeds City Council said the event not only brought people together, but helped generate income for the local economy and provided a platform for emerging artists.
The council's deputy leader Jonathan Pryor said: "It's been incredible to see Leeds city centre transformed by these beautiful artworks and to see so many people back together, safely enjoying this extraordinary event.
"Light Night sets the standard for culture in Leeds, showcasing in spectacular fashion exactly why the city is so special and why arts and culture play such an integral part in making Leeds a fantastic place to be."
Light Night Leeds continues on Friday with events running from 18:30 until 22:30 BST.
