Jamal Nedd: Three men remanded over Huddersfield car shooting death
Three men have appeared in court charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a shooting.
Jamal Nedd, 26, of Fartown, Huddersfield, died after being shot on Ripon Avenue on 19 December.
Tabish Ali, 29, of Clare Hill, Cleckheaton, Omar Sattar, 27, of Park Drive, Huddersfield and Hamed Hussain, 32, of Clara Street, Huddersfield appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court.
They were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 12 November.
All three are also charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
A fourth man, 31-year-old Mohammed Bahsim Khan, of Kimberley Street, Bradford is accused of assisting an offender and was bailed to appear at the crown court on the same date.
West Yorkshire Police said it was still investigating what happened to Mr Nedd, who received fatal gunshot wounds in an attack on a car he was travelling in.
