Kian Tordoff: Three in court over teen stabbing
Two men and a teenage boy have appeared in court accused of the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Bradford.
Kian Tordoff, 19, died after he was found by police with serious stab wounds on John Street on Sunday morning.
Aizaz Khan, 26, and Arbaz Khan, 21, both of Yew Tree Avenue, Allerton, Bradford, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named, are all charged with murder.
All three were remanded in custody at Bradford Crown Court.
The three defendants are also charged with attempted murder in relation to the stabbing of a second teenager in the same incident.
A plea hearing is expected to take place in February 2022 and the Recorder of Bradford, Judge Richard Mansell QC, said a trial date would be fixed at a further hearing on 5 November.
