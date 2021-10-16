Todmorden stabbing: Man seriously injured in bus station
- Published
A man has been stabbed and seriously injured in an early-morning attack in West Yorkshire.
A 22-year-old man was found with knife injuries at the bus station in Burnley Road, Todmorden, earlier around 04.20 BST.
He was believed to have been assaulted following an argument that began in Monty's nightclub in Bridge Street, said police.
Police are appealing for witnesses and a cordon is in place at the scene.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.