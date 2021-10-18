Kian Tordoff: Fourth man charged with Bradford teen's murder
- Published
A fourth person has been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in a Bradford street.
Kian Tordoff, 19, died after he was found by police with serious injuries on John Street on 10 October.
Another 19-year-old man was also injured after being stabbed in the same incident.
A 20-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with murder and attempted murder and is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court later.
Arbaz Khan, 21, Aizaz Khan, 26, both of Yew Tree Avenue, Bradford, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have previously been charged with Mr Tordoff's murder and the attempted murder of the other man.
