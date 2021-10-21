Leeds injection spiking attacks being investigated
Police in Leeds are investigating a number of reports of spiking and attempted spiking by injection.
The reports come after nightclubs in Leeds brought in new measures to help combat drink spiking.
Students claimed there was an "epidemic" of incidents in the city.
Ch Insp Carl Morrison from West Yorkshire Police said officers were establishing what happened in each incident and would be speaking to the victims over the next few hours.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked police forces for an update following a number of cases of women reporting being spiked by needles across the UK.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was investigating multiple reports of attacks. Cases have also been reported in Scotland.
West Yorkshire Police said it had issued a reporting and safety guide about spiking on its social media channels.
