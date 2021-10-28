Naz Shah: Woman admits threatening Bradford MP via email
A woman accused of sending threatening emails to a Labour MP has admitted the charges.
Sundas Alam, 30, of Princeville Street, Bradford, had denied three charges of sending malicious communications to Bradford West MP Naz Shah.
She had also denied perverting the course of justice but changed her pleas to guilty on the third day of a trial at York Crown Court on Thursday.
Alam was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 29 November.
The court heard Ms Shah was so upset by five emails she received on 3 April that she called 999, the Telegraph & Argus reported.
It said the messages included phrases such as "you are going to die this week coming" and "you won't see your children" as well as sexual threats and insults.
The paper reported that prosecutors said Alam had deliberately used spoof email addresses to make it appear they were coming from someone else.
That resulted in the arrest of three people - Alam's former line manager, his wife and brother - in the early hours of 4 April.
They were later released without charge once it became clear who was the source of the emails.
