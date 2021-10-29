George Dore murder: Couple jailed for killing man over £300 debt
A couple have been jailed for life after stabbing a man to death over the "paltry sum" of £300.
George Dore, 49, was stabbed in the heart by Leslie Walker during an attack outside his Keighley home in April.
Walker and his partner Angela Thornton had armed themselves before demanding money from Mr Dore for a debt they believed he owed them.
Following a trial at Bradford Crown Court, Walker was jailed for 22 years and Thornton for 19 and a half years.
Judge Jonathan Rose said: "Even if such a debt was owed it is a paltry sum for which a man should lose his life."
The duo carried out the attack using a stick or metal bar and a knife, the court heard, with Mr Dore being stabbed outside his Fell Lane home at least twice.
Judge Rose said he was satisfied the pair had not intended to kill Mr Dore, but he said they had intended to cause him really serious harm.
Walker, 46, and Thornton, 48, had been drinking heavily and taking "a cocktail" of drugs at their home in Nightingale Street, Keighley before the attack.
The judge indicated that Thornton may have been desperate for more money for drugs and said she had initiated the visit to Mr Dore's to recover a suspected debt.
'They are cowards'
At the sentencing hearing, Mr Dore's brother Mark said he could not forgive the killers for what they did to his "little brother" who he liked to think was now in heaven.
Mr Dore's other brother Gerald said they had "a special bond" and he felt a void following the murder, adding: "I feel they are cowards and have no remorse for what they have done."
The couple were each found guilty of murder following a trial at Bradford Crown Court earlier this month.
The judge explained they would only be released after serving the minimum terms if the parole board decided it was safe to do so.