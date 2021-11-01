Thorner wallabies: Albino pair found after day on the run
- Published
Two on-the-run albino wallabies who escaped from their enclosure have been recaptured.
The pair got out after strong winds damaged a fence at Thorner Alpacas on the outskirts of Leeds on Thursday.
Roxy, who is pregnant, was found later on Thursday evening and Amadeus was caught at about 15:30 BST on Friday.
Nathan Pearson-Clough, co-owner of the sanctuary, said both animals were in good health after their brief taste of freedom.
He said they had been found in the local area and was grateful for the help of local residents who had kept an eye out for them.
"It's a massive relief to be fair," he said.
The adventurous pair got out after part of a tree came down on the fencing creating a small gap.
"Wallabies are more likely to go under than over and they just took the chance," Mr Clough said.
He said they managed to locate Roxy happily munching on foliage in nearby bushes.
"We netted her pretty safely, pretty stress-free, she hadn't got a care in the world, she must have thought it was some sort of holiday or day-trip out."
Mr Clough said Amadeus was found on open land and could not be safely netted so he had to be tranquilised.
"The vet checked them both over and they are both fit and healthy, they are in their enclosure again with their friends."
The sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates all sorts of animals, although Mr Clough said Roxy and Amadeus had not been rescued.
"They are something we purchased and just have, because we have a passion and we love wallabies," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.