Otley Lido: Fundraiser passes first £53,000 target
A fundraising campaign to reopen a derelict lido has passed its first fundraising target of £53,000.
Friends of Otley Lido hope to restore the site to create a heated lido with a retractable roof, complete with gym and cafe at the edge of Wharfemeadows Park.
It said the £60,711 raised meant it could now fund the specialist reports and surveys needed to submit a planning application to Leeds City Council.
The group said a redeveloped site would be used "for generations to come".
Leonie Sharp, from the Friends of Otley Lido, said: "We were aiming for £53,000 which we reached about five days ago, we are now just over £60,000.
"We are so delighted, this means we can press on ahead into delivering the lido for our community.
"For us to restore the lido we need to develop viable business plans, do the site investigations and do various other studies, then we move into accessing planning permission."
She added that the lido, which opened in 1924 and closed in 1993, was a "big project" which would take time to deliver.
Ms Sharp said she "would love it to be open tomorrow", but it may be a few years before the plan would hopefully come to fruition.
The group has already secured a 125-year lease rent-free from Leeds City Council for the site.
The campaign has gained support from Yorkshire Olympic triathlete Alistair Brownlee, who swam in the lido as a child, as well as Leeds MP Alex Sobel, Councillor James Lewis, and Judith Blake, Baroness Blake of Leeds.
