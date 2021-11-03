Wandering cows cause M62 to shut near Bradford
Part of the M62 had to be shut when several cows wandered on to the carriageway.
The motorway was shut in West Yorkshire between junctions 26 at Bradford and 25 at Brighouse for a short time.
The road was reopened at about 04:00 GMT, a National Highways Yorkshire spokesperson said.
Officers worked with a local farmer to put the cattle back in a field, said West Yorkshire Police. There were no reports of casualties.
The M62 west between junctions 26 and 25 has been closed tonight to allow the safe removal of several cows that managed to enter the network. @HighwaysYORKS are working with the local farmer to secure the cattle and open the motorway. pic.twitter.com/YZlzJpIpbl— WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) November 3, 2021
