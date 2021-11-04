Dawn Walker death: Man accepts 'unlawfully killing' wife
- Published
A man accused of murdering his wife has accepted "unlawfully killing" her, a court has heard.
The body of Dawn Walker, 52, from Halifax, was discovered in Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, shortly after 16:30 GMT on Sunday.
Thomas Nutt, 45, appeared at Bradford Crown Court, where his defence barrister confirmed he accepted unlawfully killing her.
He was remanded to appear again on 10 February for a plea hearing.
Defence barrister Abigail Langford told the court: "I can say the issue in the case will be he did not intend to kill her."
She said it was possible that the issue of "provocation" could be raised.
Miss Langford said Mr Nutt had agreed to be assessed by a psychiatrist and at trial would put forward his explanation for his actions.
A trial date has been provisionally set for 25 July.
