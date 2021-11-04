M1/M62 Lofthouse junction: Views sought on motorway revamp plans
A public consultation into plans to improve a busy motorway junction near Leeds is under way.
About 75,000 vehicles a day use the Lofthouse interchange, connecting the M1 with the M62, which is "leading to significant queues at peak times", Highways England said.
The government body said it wanted to improve safety and cut congestion.
Proposals include either demolishing or upgrading a roundabout to create a "free-flow link" road.
Three options have been floated, which Highways England said would "boost connectivity to support economic growth while minimising the impact on the environment".
Project manager Andrew Potter said demand on the motorway was set to grow over the next 30 years, with 107,000 vehicles expected to use the interchange every day by 2044.
Proposed options
- Option A - upgrade the existing roundabout, which was built in the 1960s
- Option B - create a new "free-flow link" road passing through the middle of the junction
- Option C - demolish the roundabout and create a series of "free-flow link" roads passing through the middle of the junction
Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: "Works to improve this busy junction will help ensure that this crucial interchange is fit for the future, creating safer, faster and better journeys for people in West Yorkshire as we continue to build back better from the pandemic.
"Therefore, it's really important that as many local people as possible give their feedback through the consultation process."
The consultation runs until 2 December at various venues in Leeds and Castleford.
