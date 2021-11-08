Karolina Serafin: Drink-driver jailed over Wakefield police van crash
- Published
A drink driver who injured an officer and two others when she crashed into a parked police van has been jailed.
Karolina Serafin, 25, pinned the three victims to the vehicle when she smashed her car into it outside the Black Horse pub in Westgate, Wakefield, in July.
One victim lost her lower left leg in the crash and another had to have part of his leg amputated.
Serafin, from Worksop, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and sentenced to more than three years.
Leeds Crown Court heard the police officer had been dealing with a call outside the pub when Serafin's car mounted the pavement and ploughed into the group at about 01:25 BST.
She was later found to be twice the legal drink-drive limit.
The court heard all three victims had suffered "life-changing injuries".
A 30-year-old man suffered multiple injuries to his head, arm and leg, and had to have the lower part of his left leg removed at the knee.
A mother-of-two who lost her lower left leg in the crash remains "substantially disabled and cannot care for her children", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
The police officer was in hospital for a month with knee and right leg fractures.
Daniel Lee, from the CPS, said: "Due to Serafin's unbelievably reckless behaviour, the lives of three people will be forever changed."
Serafin was jailed for three years and eight months and banned from driving for seven years and ten months.
