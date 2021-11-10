Leeds restaurant moves due to 'shocking' street violence
- Published
A former MasterChef semi-finalist has spent £300,000 on relocating her restaurant to escape "shocking" levels of violence and anti-social behaviour.
Elizabeth Cottam said she had chosen to quit Kirkgate, in Leeds, as problems on the street were "getting worse".
She said during four years at the site staff witnessed two deaths while other traders said violence on the street happened "with surprising frequency".
Leeds City Council said it is working to address the problem.
Ms Cottam, told BBC Radio Leeds she had relocated her restaurant, Home, as it was "difficult to run a business on Kirkgate".
"We see [people] physically fighting, throwing things in each other faces, screaming," she said.
"I saw a member of the public was spat at by one of them the other day and, honestly, it's just tolerated.
"It's kind of like this is our culture in the city now because it's happening every single day in different degrees. But it's certainly not getting any better, it's definitely getting worse."
Bobby Moran, who works in a comic and games shop on Kirkgate, said he had sympathy for the people involved but he had witnessed attacks with weapons "with a surprising frequency".
"They have definitely got more active and aggressive and hostile towards themselves and the public around them," he said.
Meanwhile, Royal Mail said it had been forced to seal up a post box after used hypodermic needles were posted inside and it was "urinated on several times".
Leeds City Council said it was "working closely with partners including businesses, the police and youth services to address anti-social behaviour".
A spokesperson said while "supportive actions" were needed to find "long-term solutions" enforcement action was necessary to tackle some elements of the disorder and "all available legislation is carefully considered".
West Yorkshire Police said it was "putting measures in place to tackle the issue".
"A number of suspects have been arrested for variety of offences and more work is planned," the force said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.