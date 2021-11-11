Bramley Shopping Centre benches petition handed to council
Protesters locked in a battle over benches with shopping centre bosses have handed a petition to their local council.
For the past five months, members of A Place to Sit have staged weekly demonstrations at Bramley Shopping Centre over the removal of 22 benches.
They have taken their own seats to the centre every Saturday to "stand up for a place to sit down".
The site's owners said the benches had been an "obstruction".
London and Cambridge Properties (LPC) said the removal was done in the best interests of shoppers.
However, more than 1,000 people have signed the protesters' petition calling for all the seats to be restored.
It has now been handed to Leeds City Council.
The Saturday protests have been supported by Bramley councillors and West Leeds Labour MP Rachel Reeves.
At Wednesday's council meeting group member Jo Herbert said the impact on the community had been "nothing short of devastating".
"Many of those who walk and use public transport in Bramley are disabled, in ill health or have mobility issues, are older or who have long Covid", she told councillors.
Ms Herbert said the centre was where people both older and younger came to mix, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The group said the owners had put eight benches back in different locations, but several were unusable and they had not been installed throughout the centre as they had been previously.
