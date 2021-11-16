Kian Tordoff: CCTV appeal over fatal Bradford stabbing
- Published
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Bradford have released photos of a male they want to speak to in connection with his death.
Kian Tordoff died after he was found by police with serious stab injuries on John Street on 10 October.
Officers have asked anyone who recognises the pictured man to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
Five people have previously appeared in court charged with Mr Tordoff's murder.
Another man, 19, was also injured after being stabbed in the same incident.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.