BBC News

Kian Tordoff: CCTV appeal over fatal Bradford stabbing

Published
Image source, West Yorkshire Police
Image caption,
West Yorkshire Police have released two images of a man they wish to trace as part of the inquiry into Kian Tordoff's death

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Bradford have released photos of a male they want to speak to in connection with his death.

Kian Tordoff died after he was found by police with serious stab injuries on John Street on 10 October.

Officers have asked anyone who recognises the pictured man to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Five people have previously appeared in court charged with Mr Tordoff's murder.

Another man, 19, was also injured after being stabbed in the same incident.

Image source, West Yorkshire Police
Image caption,
Kian Tordoff, from Bradford, died after being found stabbed in the city centre on 10 October

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics