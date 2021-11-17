West Yorkshire Police: PC describes Halifax neck hold as 'last ditch'
A PC accused of using excessive force while arresting a man said a neck hold was a "last-ditch" attempt to control him, his misconduct hearing heard.
PC Graham Kanes, of West Yorkshire Police, told Hassan Ahmed to "chill out or you're going to sleep" during the incident in Halifax in August 2020.
PC Kanes, 29, told the panel he was trying to stop Mr Ahmed resisting while he waited for back-up to arrive.
He denies using unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate force.
Answering questions from Nicholas Walker, representing PC Kanes, the officer told the hearing he joined the force in 2018 after working as a prison officer at HMP Leeds.
PC Kanes, who had recently concluded his probationary period, heard a radio request for officers to attend a public order incident at Spring Hall Gardens on 16 August and attended the scene.
After putting two teenage girls who attempted to leave the scene in the police van, PC Kanes heard the screeching of brakes and saw "a large, muscular male", later identified as Mr Ahmed, heading towards him.
'Wanted him to stop'
The officer said he witnessed Mr Ahmed punch a local resident in the face, with PC Kanes telling the hearing he then proceeded to attempt to arrest him.
"I was scared, scared I was going to get hurt," PC Kanes told the panel.
"Nobody was there to back me up, at that point I'd shouted up for help five or six times and they kept saying they were a couple of minutes away."
A crowd of about 20 people had gathered, PC Kanes said, with witnesses filming the struggle on mobile phones as the officer put Mr Ahmed on the ground.
When asked why he chose to hold Mr Ahmed by the neck, he replied: "I wanted him to stop what he was doing - we fell into the position, that's unfortunately the hold that I had.
"I just wanted him to stop so I didn't have to continue the hold but he was still resisting."
He told the panel he weighed 16 stone (102kg) and was on top of Mr Ahmed, but the suspect was strong enough to lift him from the ground.
"It was a last-ditch attempt to stay safe for me, for him, for members of the public - a last-ditch attempt to do my job as such."
During questioning from George Thomas, representing West Yorkshire Police, PC Kanes agreed his verbal threats were a "bluff" to de-escalate the situation.
Mr Thomas accused PC Kanes of fabricating the punch and a kick by Mr Ahmed he wrote in his statement "to justify using a fairly extreme use of force in terms of a choke hold".
"No, I completely disagree with that," PC Kanes replied.
On Monday, the hearing heard the officer regretted the wording of his threats to Mr Ahmed, which also included him saying "chill out or I'll choke you out".
The hearing, held in Wakefield, continues.
