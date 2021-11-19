BBC News

Casey Badhams stabbing: Halifax man denies murder

A 21-year-old man has denied murdering a man in Halifax earlier this year.

Casey Badhams, also 21, died after being found in Myrtle Avenue on 7 August with serious injuries after being stabbed, police said.

Jake Wilkinson, of Furness Drive, Halifax, was later charged with murder in relation to Mr Badhams' death.

Mr Wilkinson, who appeared before Bradford Crown Court on Friday, denied murdering Mr Badhams and a date of 7 February 2022 was set for his trial.

He also denied possessing a knife in Myrtle Avenue on 7 August.

