'Unsafe' Pontefract care home placed in special measures
- Published
A "disorganised" care home deemed an unsafe place for residents to live has been placed in special measures.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found "serious safeguarding concerns" at Roop Cottage Nursing and Residential Home in Pontefract during a visit in August.
Staff were not regularly tested for Covid-19 and there was no system to check if visitors were safe to enter.
Owner Zahir Faraz said the issues were present before he took over the business and changes were being made.
CQC inspectors visited the home due to concerns received about infection prevention and control as well as staffing levels.
During the inspection they found staff were either not wearing PPE or not wearing it appropriately.
The report also said medicines were not stored correctly and staff did not take proper steps to protect vulnerable residents.
The CQC further identified a lack of personalised care, with some residents waiting two hours for their breakfast.
However, inspectors noted residents had said staff were caring and they engaged well with the activities programme provided for them.
Sheila Grant, CQC's head of adult social care inspection, said: "When we inspected Roop Cottage Nursing and Residential Home, we found a disorganised service, where a lack of strong leadership was impacting on every aspect of people's care.
"This was not a safe place for people to call home."
The CQC said since the inspection some improvements had been made but it would "continue to monitor the service closely" and take further action if necessary.
Mr Faraz, CEO of SNSB Ltd, which runs the home, said residents' safety and wellbeing was the priority and measures had been taken to address issues raised.
He said improvements had been made around Covid-19 and other issues and they had spent £200,000 on updating the care home.
