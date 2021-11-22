Bradford woman's fire death was 'preventable', family tell inquest
The daughter of a woman killed in a house fire while on leave from a mental health unit has told an inquest she believes her death was preventable.
Hannah Kilgallon, 50, was found dead at her home in Haworth Road, in Bradford, on 10 February 2019.
She had been on home leave from the Lynfield Mount Hospital when she died.
Her daughter, Dulcimer Willoughby, told Bradford Coroners Court that had she known her mother had been allowed to leave she might still be alive.
The inquest heard Mrs Kilgallon, who had a number of mental health issues including bi-polar disorder, had spent several months at Lynfield Mount before being discharged on 29 January.
However, on 8 February she was readmitted, though only as a voluntary patient, meaning she was able to leave the unit if she wanted.
The inquest heard Mrs Kilgallon instructed staff at the unit not to tell her daughters she was allowed to return home.
In a statement Ms Willoughby said: "[My mother] was mentally ill with a long-term illness.
"I strongly believe had we been contacted ... I could have prevented her death.
"We warned the services she was a severe risk, but she wasn't taken seriously time and time again.
"We have lost our kind and caring mum and have lots of questions relating to her death that I hope we can get answers to."
Giving evidence consultant psychiatrist Dr Sarfaraz Aslam Shora said at the time of her discharge in January Mrs Kilgallon had been mentally "stable" and was "co-operative with her care plan".
Community mental health nurse, Ricky Laws, told the inquest when he visited Mrs Kilgallon at home on 3 February she was "polite, pleasant and engaging", adding "[she was] the best I had seen her".
However on his next visit on 8 February, he said she was holding what he thought to be a glass of wine and appeared too intoxicated for him to carry out an assessment.
Later that day she returned to the hospital as a voluntary patient. She died two days later.
The inquest continues.
