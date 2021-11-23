Bradford murder: School worker Bori Benko named as victim
- Published
A woman found dead at a flat in Bradford was a popular school worker, detectives have said.
The body of 24-year-old Bori Benko was discovered in her flat on Sherborne Road in the Great Horton area of the city early on Sunday.
West Yorkshire Police said she came to the UK from Hungary as a youth worker in 2016.
A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, the force added.
The victim's family said in a tribute: "Bori will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends both in Hungary and the wider community, along with the staff and children at the school where she worked."
